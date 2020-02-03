Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELL, Harold, 74, Arthur, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

BELL, Mary, 72, Arthur, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

HEIN, Gary L., 90, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

JOHNSON, Harvey L., 66, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

JONES, Mollie L., 80, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

JONES, Shirley J., 90, Vandalia, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

LEE, Walter, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 3, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

NORDYKE, Alphalene "Alf", 82, Vandalia, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

PAINE, Jack L., 72, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News