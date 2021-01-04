 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021
BENTLEY, Cathryn F., 87, Bement, died Friday (Jan. 1, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

CARSON, Bill Sr., 79, Clinton, died Friday (Jan. 1, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HASSINGER, Zandy Lynn, 70, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MILLER, Elizabeth “Colleen”, 87, Cowden, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden. 

NOTTINGHAM, M. Joann, 84, Normal, formerly of Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 1, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ROSENKRANZ, Roger E., 85, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, Dennis L., 65, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

VONDERHEIDE, Leon, 79, Shumway, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

