Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
BARNETT, Karen Sue, 78, Clinton, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BRADFORD, Frederick L., 70, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

DUNAWAY, Ryan J., 43, Herrick, died Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

HILL, George, 74, Forsyth, died Monday (Jan. 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HOUSTON, Tariq, 17, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019). Walker Funeral Service.

KARR, M. Rozanne, 96, Wapella, died Monday (Jan. 6, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LARRY, Rocky, 70, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MANNEY, Junious T., 63, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

MELLINGER, William L., 52, Findlay, died Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ORR, Linda, 69, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WASHBURN, Esther E., 85, Ramsey, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

