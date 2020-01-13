Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNETT, Donald E., 83, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 13, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

CLARK, Barbara K., 67, Windsor, died Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

RAUSCHEK, Nancy DeEtte, 88, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020). Dawdon & Wikoff North Chapel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News