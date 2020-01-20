Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
BAKER, Joe, 64, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020). Walker Funeral Services.

COLEY, William, 77, Decatur, died Monday (Jan 20, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

GROVES, Gloria, 84, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

JELKS, Willie R., 80, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

LIVINGSTON, Otis L., 90, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 20, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

WARNER, Senecca, 58, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

