Funerals pending for Tuesday July 14, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday July 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FONTAINE, Terry L., 67, Windsor, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

KALAPIS, James K., Decatur, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care

WILSON, Norma Jean, 93, Decatur, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News