Funerals pending for Tuesday July 21, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday July 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOMLINSON, Maxine M., 94, Moweaqua, died Sunday (July 19, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. 

WILKS, Leroy, 78, Decatur, died Sunday (July 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News