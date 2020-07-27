Funerals pending for Tuesday July 28, 2020
MANCINELLI, Aldo, 91, Decatur, died Monday (July 27, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Hoem.

WALDROP, David Eugene, 67, Ivesdale (formerly of Decatur), died Monday (July 27, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

