Funerals pending for Tuesday June 23, 2020
BRIGHT, William "Todd", 56, Findlay, died Friday (June 19, 2020. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KENDALL, Sabra, 71, Decatur, died Saturday (June 20, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MAXEDON, Marsha L., 70, Shelbyville, died Sunday (June 21, 2020). at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SKINNER, Eleanor L., 97, Windsor, died Thursday (June 18, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

