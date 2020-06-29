Funerals pending for Tuesday June 30, 2020
GRAVEN, Robert, 63, Forsyth, died Sunday (June 28, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HIGH, Bill E., 90, Clinton, died Sunday (June 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

OAKLEY, Ronald C., 81, Clinton, died Sunday (June 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

