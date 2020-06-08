Funerals pending for Tuesday June 9, 2020
SHEUMAKER, Michael Lee, 60, Decatur, died Monday (June 8, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

WATSON, Peggy, 82, Shelbyville, died Sunday (June 7, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Homes, Ltd, Shelbyville. 

