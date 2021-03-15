 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

CURRENT, Barbara Jean, 95, Forsyth, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DOBSON, Thomas E., 72, Bement, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

HOPPER, Douglas R., 58, Clinton, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

JEAN, Rutherford J., 78, Tuscola, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

JONES, Lila Lea, 79, Lakewood, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

KIRKPATRICK, Shawn P., 61, Assumption, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

LEONARD, Rose Marie, 83, New Holland, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

STILTS, Austin Dio, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (March 11, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. 

STUCKEMEYER, Ronald L., 61, Beecher City, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

TAYLOR, Juanita, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

