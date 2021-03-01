 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

COOGAN, Steven M., 72, Latham, died Friday (Feb. 26, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

DURBIN, Vivian “Vickie”, 72, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

GANLEY, Marguerite M., 86, Bement, died Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

JAY, Jeffrey A., 59, Findlay, died Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

OLSON, Ramona, 93, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 26, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PORTER, Max E. Jr., 52. Weldon, died Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WEINBERG, Dr. Harold, 99, Land O’Lakes, Florida, formerly of Clinton, died Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

