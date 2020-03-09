Funerals Pending for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
CHANDLER, Valerie S., 40, Decatur, died Sunday (March 8, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

LANE, David Archer, Sr., 73, Decatur, died Sunday (March 8, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

LUCAS, Barbara Jean, 88, Decatur, died Saturday (March 7, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MCELWEE, Ruth M., 102, Assumption, died Monday (March 9, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

