Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ADDISON, Joshua K., 32, Moweaqua, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

FOGLEMAN, Robert, 48, Decatur, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

GOSCH, William, 83, Decatur, die Sunday (March 29, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

STEVENS, Virginia, 85, Decatur, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

THOMAS, Paul H., 97, Decatur, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

