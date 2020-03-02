Funerals Pending for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

EVANS, Mildred R., 100, Decatur, died Sunday (March 1, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

TIPPITT, Vivian M., 88, Clinton, died Tuesday (March 2, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

