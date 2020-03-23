Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

CHRISTMAN, Agnes E., 90, Decatur, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
GASTON, David L., 77, Lakewood, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
You have free articles remaining.
GURLEY, Tina M., 52, Decatur, died Monday (March 23, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.
MESTINSEK, Wilma I., 92, Clinton, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SORRELL, Linda, 76, Mount Zion, died Monday (March 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.