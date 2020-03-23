Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

CHRISTMAN, Agnes E., 90, Decatur, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

GASTON, David L., 77, Lakewood, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

GURLEY, Tina M., 52, Decatur, died Monday (March 23, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MESTINSEK, Wilma I., 92, Clinton, died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SORRELL, Linda, 76, Mount Zion, died Monday (March 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

