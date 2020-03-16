Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

CODY, Regina, 96, Decatur, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HUGHES, Robert, 91, Decatur, died Monday (March 16, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

MOSSER, Robert James, 71, Litchfield, died Friday (March 13, 2020). Plummer Funeral Home, Litchfield.

SMITH, Joyce C., 83, Clinton, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

VADAKIN, Gary, 70, Decatur, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

