Funerals pending for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

EVANS, Charlotte Anne, 86, Shelbyville, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MILLER, Gary Dale, 70, Arthur, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. 

SANER, Gary L., 70, Decatur, died Sunday (May 10, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

