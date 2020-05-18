Funerals pending for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
BAUER, Catherine, 94, Decatur, died Monday (May 18, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BIRKS, Gladys, 89, Decatur, died Sunday (May 17, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BRADFIELD, Maurice, 37, Decatur, died Sunday (May 10, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

BROWN, Reagan Symone-Rosie, 23, Decatur, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

JOHNSON, Jodie L. Sr., 65, Decatur, died Thursday (May 14, 2020).  Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

JONES, Jerry R., 36, Decatur, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

JONES, Louise, 81, Decatur, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

PRINCE, Rosie M., 58, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

REDMON, Christine, 93, Decatur, died Sunday (May 17, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

