Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020
CHANDLER, Richard Lynn, 63, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

DAVIDS, Nancy, 67, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FORD, Morrie, 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

GENTRY, Donna Marie, 78, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

GREENWOOD, Darlene, 81, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

McCRORY, Terry G., 64, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MEEK, Ruth Eileen, 96, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 6, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MINTON, William L., 64, Blue Mound, died Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MUSSELMAN, Harriet, 58, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020). Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln.

POLLARD, Ronald, 82, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

READ, Wilbert, 83, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

ROBECK, Edward A., 86, Seymore, died Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

