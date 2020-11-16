 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020

LAHME, Carl J. "Joe," 84, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MAYBERRY, David, 90, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PLUTH, Joan F., 90, Lincoln, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

SHELTON, Winifred, 90, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

