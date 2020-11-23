Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020

BURGESS, Mary A., 98, Urbana, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
CHRISPEN, Carol A., 72, Clinton, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
DEFEBAUGH, Gerald “Jerry”, 74, Clinton, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
FARNAM, Anna Mae, 85, McLean, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
GASS, Arlene A., 96, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.
GAUNT, Eleanor (Boos), formerly of Shelbyville, died Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
LEWIS, Paul William, 89, Clinton, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
LOWRY, Sandra K., died Friday (Nov. 20 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
McKEE, Michael E., 73, Decatur, died (Monday Nov. 23, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
McPEEK, Jacob Jr., 39, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SLOAN, Deborah Ann, 66, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
TRAINOR, James Warren Jr.,88, Tower Hill, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
VAUGHN, Vesta Kay, 61, Pana, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.
WELTON, Lucille, 76, Mattoon, formerly of Windsor, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
WEMPLE, Joann M., 87, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.
WILSON, Janet, 93, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
