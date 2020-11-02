 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020
BAKER, Eugene R., 89, Shelbyville, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

BARBEE, Jerel Elliot, 31, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020).Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BOHLEN, John S., 78, Chicago, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

CASEY-MAINESVirginia Rae, 88, Forsyth, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

CHASE, Charles, 72, Minier, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

DELLENGER, Melvin Howard, 73, Clinton, died on Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DIGGS, Forrestine, 88, of Decatur,  died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

ENGELBRECHT, Lillian, 102, Effingham, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg. 

OLDS, Dorothy Jean (Klingbeil), 95, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SLIFER, Kenneth Norman, 84, Mode, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

