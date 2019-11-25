Funerals pending for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRIST, Beverly, 77, Arthur, died Monday (Nov. 25, 2019). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. 

STOREY, Ray L., 71, Mount Zion, died Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News