Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020

BRAY, Thomas E., 93, Clinton, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HANLY, Patty Jo, 60, Forsyth, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HOSTETTER, James R., 77, Lincoln, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

PATTERSON, Douglas E., 48, Clinton, died Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SLAVIERO, James A., 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

