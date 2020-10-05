 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020
BENTLEY, Robert F. "Bob" Sr., 75, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

EDGECOMBE, Roger, 62, Oreana, died Sunday (Oct. 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

HERRIN, Burley, 76, Stewardson, died Monday (Oct. 5, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson. 

JOURDAN, Bruce E., 60, Lincoln, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MORRIS, Betty Jo (Woodworth) Morris, 90, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

NICHOLS, Ronald Eugene, 82, Pleasant Shade, Tenn., formerly of Atlanta, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

PROSSER, Nancy Ann, 73, rural Tower Hills, died on Friday (Oct. 2, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

RENFRO, Terry W., 76, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

SEVITS, Howard Hadley, 84, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 2, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

