 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept.15, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept.15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BECK, Dennis, 69, Beecher City, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

BEINFOHR, Marcia, 75, Decatur, died Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur

NILES, Maxine Juanita, 93, Wapella, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PEETE, Robert Lee, 88, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

REDFERN, Jack G., 82, Lovington, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

THOM, Dean, 87, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WOOTERS, Florence Ann, 89, Moweaqua, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News