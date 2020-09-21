 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020
BENZ, Donna, 86, Argenta, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

COOK, Ruby H., 96, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

GRIFFIN, Donald D., 67, Hammond, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KELLER, Terry Jo, 53, Effingham, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

KUHNS, George, 93, Decatur, died Friday (Sept 18, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

THOMAS, Linda M., 80, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WILLIAMS, Danna Jill, 53, Clinton, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

