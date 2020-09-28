 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020
BROWN, Dorothy Carol, 85, Forsyth, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

CARLSON, Robert E. Sr., 81, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

DODD, Thomas E., 81, DeWitt, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HEATHER, Marvin, 90, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

KRETZER, Barbara Jean, 79, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

TUCKER, Jennifer D., 51, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

VEECH, Jack W., 70, Oreana, died Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

