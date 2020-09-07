 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020
HAFER, Hewitt G., 88, Arthur, died Friday (Sept. 4, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur.

KIRK, Janice, 67, Cowden, died Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

LONG, Royce C., 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

MUNSTERMAN, Ron, 62, Decorah, formerly of Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, Iowa.

PRICE, Ramona E., 91, Austin, Texas, formerly of Effingham and Salem, died Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RENTFRO, Reba, 94, Decatur, Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. 

SIMS, Anneliese E., 84, Decatur, Friday (Sept. 4, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. 

STENGEL, Robert, 94, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Moran & Geobel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

WILLIAMS, Shelby Joanne, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. 

VITS, James E., 89, Cheboygan, Mich., formerly of Tower Hill, died Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020). Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

