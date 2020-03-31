Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERRY, Donald D., 83, Decatur, died Monday (March 30, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

BEYER, Norma Jean, 91, Lincoln, died Monday (March 30, 2020). Peasley Funerla Home, Lincoln.

HEIDEMANN, Dewayne "Dewey," 67, Decatur, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News