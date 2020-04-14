Funerals Pending for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
0 entries
Funerals Pending

Funerals Pending for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLOYD, James S., 86, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PICKERILL, Leonard O., 89, Decatur, died Monday (April 13, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

VICTOR, James, 61, Decatur, died Monday (April 13, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News