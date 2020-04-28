Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

DAVIS, Bradley K., 87, Moweaqua, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

GESELL, Donna Kay, 75, Decatur, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. 

NORRIS, John, 80, Decatur, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

