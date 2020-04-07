Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

DURBIN, William D., 61, Pana, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

THOMPSON, Stanley, 83, Mattoon, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

