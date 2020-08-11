You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020
BROWN, Richard Eugene,84, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BROWN, Stephen A., 68, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

KAUFMAN, Gloria Jean "Jane", 83, Argenta, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Carvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

WIREY, David Eugene, 67, Findlay, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

