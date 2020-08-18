You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020

CARLIN, Gerald W. "Jerry" , 82, McLean, died Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

CRAIG, John W., 69, Windsor, died Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

DAVIS, Marilyn, 71, Decatur, died Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020). Tanzyus Funeral Service and Care.

FRANKLIN, Dennis, 68, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 17, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HANSON, Donald William "Don", 88, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HARRIS, Henry Thomas "Tom", 81, Mode, died Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LUMPP, Gene, 95, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020). How and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

