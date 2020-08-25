 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020
AUSTIN, Charles J., 95, Decatur, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

CARNAHAN, Charles C. Jr., 81, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

GIESLER, Doris Jean, 72, Windsor, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Windsor.

McCONNELLL, Gwendolyn J. “Gwen,” 76, Argenta, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

MILLER, Thomas, 74, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

TURNER, Albert C., 63, Decatur, died Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020). Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

VAN HOORN, Marvin, 85, Beason, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WILHELM, Virginia Francis, 92, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 24, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

