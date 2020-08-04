You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Wednesday August 5, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday August 5, 2020

ARMOUR, Verenita, 62, Decatur, died Saturday (August 1, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Vieweg, Tim Sr., 80, Decatur, died Monday (August 3, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services 

