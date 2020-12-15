 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020

FORCUM, Roger Brian, 63, Mode, died Monday (Dec. 14, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HARRIS, Dorothy Alene, 85, Clinton, died Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HICKS, Brycen, 23, Lincoln, died Sunday (December 13, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

LADING, Carl Ralph, 89, Strasburg,died Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020).mHowe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

PARSONS, Clara, 91, Springfield, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday, (Dec. 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

ROTZ, Walter Harold “Wally”, 72, Forsyth, died Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Donald E., 77, Decatur, died Sunday (December 13, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. 

WHELLER, Robert, 69, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 14, 2020). Decatur. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

