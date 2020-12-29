 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020

MARDIS, Jimmy D., 81, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 28, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

PHERIGO, Christopher Allen, 33, Clinton, died Monday (Dec. 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PRICE, Julie,, 61, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

