Funerals pending for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

HAWKINS, Zachary R., 23, Pekin, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

HUGGINS, Reggie J., 59, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

TESCHNER, Kimberly A., 67, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

TULL, Richard Dennis, 65, Herrick, died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

