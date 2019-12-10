Funerals Pending for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE, Dale B., 86, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019). Walker Funeral Service.

MASSEY, Curtis, 74, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Services and Care.

MATHEWS, Rodney, 49, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News