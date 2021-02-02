 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021
Funerals pending

CAMIC, Cora “Jane”, 81, Windsor, died Monday (Feb. 1, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

MITSDARFFER, Steven M., 69, Assumption, died Monday (Feb. 1, 2021).  Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

