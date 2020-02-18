Funerals Pending for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

  0
CREVISTON, David P. "Dave", 71, Shelbyville, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

CROW, Doris L., 91, Vandalia, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

DAVISON, William "Bill" D., 70, Shelbyville, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LACROIX, Gerald M., 70, Kenney, died Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

