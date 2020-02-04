Funerals pending for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLINS, Rozetta, 78, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MESEROLE, Shirley A., 82, Atlanta, died Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WILLIAMS, Sharon Sue, 78, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 3, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News