Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021
AULD, Larry E., 72, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

BAKER, David A., 83, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CONCORD, Glenn, 68, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DURBIN, Helen, 91, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service, Decatur.

GRIEFER, Nancy K., 77, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2011). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LITTON, Mark, 60, Pana, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

LOW, Robert Wesley "Bob", 81, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service, Decatur.

WATKINS, Marilyn, 81, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

WHITE, Mary J., 70, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WHITE, Robert Charles, 67, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

