Funerals pending for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
FASICK, Steven, 71, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

GOFORTH, Anthony A., 34, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

REVIS, Ezra Phillip, 77, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan.12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SHEARON, Tonya, 56, Bement, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020). Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola. 

