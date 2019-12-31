Funerals pending for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

BRUCE, Cleta Bernice, 99, Sadorus, died Monday (Dec. 30, 2019). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

NICHOLSON, John, 74, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

