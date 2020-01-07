Funerals pending for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

BAKER, Juliana, 59, Weldon, died Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PILLING, Frank Edward, 94, Decatur, died Dec. 14, 2019. National Cremation, Ft. Myers, Fla. 

RYERSON, Paul K., 66, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 6, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

